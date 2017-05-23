FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Ryan sees common ground with Trump budget plan
#Business News
May 23, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 3 months ago

Paul Ryan sees common ground with Trump budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the press about President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and Russia investigations after a closed meeting of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republican leaders on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump's proposed federal spending budget and said lawmakers would be able to find common ground with the administration's plan.

"At least we now have common objectives: grow the economy, balance the budget. So at least we are now on that common ground, and we will have a great debate about the details about how to achieve those goals," U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a news conference.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Susan Heavey

