Night falls over the U.S. Capitol Dome, as members of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives deal with a budget showdown with the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, and a possible government shutdown in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States posted a smaller budget deficit than expected in January, a sign that a stronger economy is helping government coffers through a rise in tax receipts.

The federal government ran $10.4 billion into the red last month, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday in a monthly statement. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a budget deficit of $27.5 billion.