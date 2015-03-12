FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. budget deficit dipped to $192 billion in February
March 12, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. budget deficit dipped to $192 billion in February

Elvina Nawaguna

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit was $192 billion in February, down 1 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $187 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $194 billion in February of 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $387 billion at the end of last month.

February’s budget results were affected by differences in the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the budget deficit would have been $194 billion.

Receipts last month totaled $139 billion, down 3 percent from the year-ago period, while outlays were $332 billion, down 2 percent from the year-ago period, Treasury said.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao

