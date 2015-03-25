House Republicans pass blueprint for deep spending cuts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a fiscal 2016 budget resolution on Wednesday that seeks to slash domestic spending by $5.5 trillion over 10 years while boosting off-budget war funding by $38 billion with no offsetting savings.

The non-binding plan will not become law but will influence spending legislation later this year and gives Republicans a document that showcases their fiscal priorities to voters. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a similar budget plan on Thursday. The two chambers will need to work out any differences.

