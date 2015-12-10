U.S. budget deficit widens to $65 billion in November

An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government ran $65 billion into the red in November, up 14 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $68 billion deficit for last month. The government had a deficit of $57 billion in November of 2014.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $201 billion. Receipts last month totaled $205 billion, while outlays stood at $270 billion.

Accounting for calendar differences in the timing of benefits payments and budget receipts would yield a deficit of $126 billion in November versus $98 billion in the same month of 2014.