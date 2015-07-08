FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBO says U.S. deficit down $52 billion so far in fiscal 2015
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

CBO says U.S. deficit down $52 billion so far in fiscal 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficit shrank by $52 billion or 14 percent during the first nine months of fiscal 2015 versus year-ago figures as tax receipts grew faster than spending increases, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday,

Individual income taxes were up $153 billion over a year ago, with a whopping 16 percent gain in non-withheld receipts that include tax payments for stock market gains, CBO said. Outlays in the October-June period grew 5 percent as military and net interest spending fell.

For the month of June, a month typically with high tax collections, CBO estimated that the Treasury recorded a surplus of $51 billion, down $20 billion from June 2014.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

