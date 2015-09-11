FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. budget deficit narrows to $64 billion in August
#Business News
September 11, 2015 / 6:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. budget deficit narrows to $64 billion in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington September 30, 2013 REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States posted a budget deficit of $64 billion in August, down about 50 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

A Treasury official said the August deficit was smaller this year mostly due to $42 billion in payments that were shifted into last month from July.

Accounting for calendar adjustments would leave the August deficit at $112 billion, roughly the same level as in August 2014.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $530 billion at the end of last month.

Receipts in August totaled $211 billion, while outlays stood at $275 billion.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

