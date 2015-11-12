U.S. budget deficit widens to $136 billion in October

A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States posted a budget deficit of $136 billion, up 12 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $130 billion deficit for last month. The government had a deficit of $122 billion in October of 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Differences in monthly calendar adjustments and outlays to account for benefit payments shifting into last month from November contributed to the widening of the deficit.

Accounting for those adjustments would leave the October deficit at $80 billion, roughly the same level as the adjusted figure for October 2014.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $136 billion.

Receipts last month totaled $211 billion, while outlays stood at $348 billion.