FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. budget deficit widens to $136 billion in October
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. budget deficit widens to $136 billion in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States posted a budget deficit of $136 billion, up 12 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $130 billion deficit for last month. The government had a deficit of $122 billion in October of 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

Differences in monthly calendar adjustments and outlays to account for benefit payments shifting into last month from November contributed to the widening of the deficit.

Accounting for those adjustments would leave the October deficit at $80 billion, roughly the same level as the adjusted figure for October 2014.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $136 billion.

Receipts last month totaled $211 billion, while outlays stood at $348 billion.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.