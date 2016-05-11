U.S. posts $106 billion budget surplus in April

A copy of the budget sits in front of Office of Management and Budget Director Shaun Donovan as he attends a meeting held by U.S. President Barack Obama and members of his national security team and cybersecurity advisors on new actions to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity, including measures that are outlined in the President’s FY2017 Budget proposal at the White House in Washington February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $106 billion budget surplus in April, down 32 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The government had a surplus of $157 billion in April of 2015, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $112 billion surplus for last month.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, April would have shown a $147 billion surplus compared with an adjusted $157 billion surplus in April 2015.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit was $355 billion, up 25 percent from a $283 billion deficit this time last year. On an adjusted basis, the gap was $310 billion compared with $283 billion last fiscal year.

Receipts last month totaled $438 billion, a 7 percent decrease from the same period last year, while outlays stood at $332 billion.