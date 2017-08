U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the Trump administration's budget plan during the Peterson Foundation's 2017 Fiscal Summit in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is particularly hopeful it can reach a bipartisan tax deal when it comes overhauling laws for business taxes, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that we can find common ground, particularly on the issue of making our business taxes competitive," Mnuchin told a Senate panel.