FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says doesn't expect Congress to pass every budget item
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 5, 2016 / 6:13 PM / 2 years ago

White House says doesn't expect Congress to pass every budget item

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it expects to have to compromise on elements of the federal budget President Barack Obama will submit to U.S. lawmakers next week.

“Our expectation is not that Congress is just going to pass every single line item that’s included in our budget,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Because Congress is controlled by Republicans with different priorities, there will be debate and “we’re ultimately going to have a compromise,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Ayeshsa Rascoe and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.