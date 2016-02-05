White House says doesn't expect Congress to pass every budget item

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it expects to have to compromise on elements of the federal budget President Barack Obama will submit to U.S. lawmakers next week.

“Our expectation is not that Congress is just going to pass every single line item that’s included in our budget,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Because Congress is controlled by Republicans with different priorities, there will be debate and “we’re ultimately going to have a compromise,” Earnest said.