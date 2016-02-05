Obama to seek 1.6 percent pay raise for federal government workers

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration next week will propose a 1.6 percent pay increase for federal employees, an administration official said on Wednesday.

The proposal will be included in President Barack Obama’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2017, which is set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

The pay raise would apply to military and civilian personnel, the official said in a statement.

Federal government workers received a 1.3 percent pay raise this fiscal year as a part of the government funding package that was passed into law in December.