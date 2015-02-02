FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Proposals in Obama's $3.99 trillion annual budget
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2015 / 4:44 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Proposals in Obama's $3.99 trillion annual budget

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled his fiscal year 2016 budget on Monday amid pushback from the Republican-controlled Congress over many of his policies.

Although it is unlikely Congress will pass many of the spending proposals, the $3.99 trillion budget outlines the president’s priorities for his final two years in office.

Here are some of the proposals in Obama’s budget, many of which focus on economic mobility for low- and middle-income earners.

ENDING SEQUESTRATION:

CYBER SECURITY:

Reporting By Julia Edwards in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.