Paul Ryan, speaker of the U.S. house of Representatives, attends a news conference after a meeting with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas in Tallinn, Estonia, April 22, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday negotiators are close to reaching a deal to fund the U.S. government through October as Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a spending bill.

"We're getting really close. I think we are making really good progress," Ryan told reporters. "We're very, very close on everything else and now it's just getting down to the final details."