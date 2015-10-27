Budget deal would offer $168 billion in Social Security savings: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A two-year budget deal under negotiation between congressional leaders and the White House would offer $168 billion in long-term savings through reforms to the Social Security Disability Insurance program, a source familiar with the talks said.

The first major changes to Social Security since 1983 would prevent a 20 percent across-the-board cut in benefits to disabled users of the program that was expected in early 2016 with the depletion of a disability trust fund, the person said.