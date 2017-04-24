FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says negotiations continuing on border wall funding
April 24, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 4 months ago

White House says negotiations continuing on border wall funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer arrives for a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations between the White House and congressional leaders on a spending measure to keep the U.S. government running beyond this week are continuing, and President Donald Trump is still seeking border wall and military funding, the White House said on Monday.

Asked if Trump was insisting on some funding for his planned border wall in the current spending measure, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the money for the military and the border security wall were a priority for the president and he would not take them off the table yet.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

