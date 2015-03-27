FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House pans Senate-passed budget for 'gimmicks,' funding cuts
#Politics
March 27, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

White House pans Senate-passed budget for 'gimmicks,' funding cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House criticized the budget passed by the Republican-led U.S. Senate on Friday for boosting military funding while cutting domestic spending on education, job training and manufacturing programs touted by President Barack Obama.

“The president has been clear that he will not accept a budget that locks in sequestration or one that increases funding for our national security without providing matching increases in funding for our economic security,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

