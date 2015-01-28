Northwestern University gets $100 million gift from Buffett sister

Roberta Buffett Elliott (2nd R) is joined by her brother Warren Buffett (2nd L), her husband David Elliott (R) and Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro during an announcement ceremony at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The sister of financial investor Warren Buffett has given Northwestern University more than $100 million, the largest single gift in the school’s 164-year history, the university said on Wednesday.

The gift from Roberta Buffett Elliott, who earned a degree in history from the university in 1954, will create the Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Studies, the university said in a statement.

“Bertie was convinced we couldn’t wait any longer to get this Institute under way and that Northwestern was its perfect home,” said Northwestern President Morton Schapiro. “She is a truly visionary philanthropist, and we are honored to have her trust.”

The institute will take a multi-disciplinary approach to global issues such as economic development in poor regions and immigration policies, Northwestern said.

Roberta Buffett Elliott (R) hugs Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro at an announcement ceremony in Evanston, Illinois, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Elliott’s gift is part of the university’s $3.75 billion fundraising campaign, and increases her total giving to the school to approximately $110 million, Northwestern said.

With her gift, the total amount raised for the campaign has surpassed $2 billion for the private university, which has campuses in Chicago and suburban Evanston, Illinois.

The size of Elliott’s gift is unusual, though not unprecedented. In the 2013-14 school year, 12 gifts to higher education institutions in the United States and Canada were $100 million or more, said Northwestern spokesman Alan Cubbage, citing The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Elliott and Buffett will be present at a panel discussion at Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon on global issues.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 8 to say Buffett and Elliott will be present, not speaking)