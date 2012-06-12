FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accused U.S. mobster's girlfriend gets 8-year sentence
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 12, 2012 / 6:19 PM / 5 years ago

Accused U.S. mobster's girlfriend gets 8-year sentence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A judge sentenced the girlfriend of reputed U.S. mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger to eight years in prison on Tuesday for her role in helping him evade arrest for 16 years.

Judge Douglas Woodcock also imposed on Catherine Greig a $150,000 fine and ordered her to serve three years of supervised release once she is out of prison.

Greig pleaded guilty in March to charges of conspiracy to harbor a fugitive, conspiracy to commit identity fraud and identity fraud. Prosecutors had sought 10 years in prison while her attorney had recommended 27 months.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.