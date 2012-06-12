Accused U.S. mobster's girlfriend gets 8-year sentence

BOSTON (Reuters) - A judge sentenced the girlfriend of reputed U.S. mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger to eight years in prison on Tuesday for her role in helping him evade arrest for 16 years.

Judge Douglas Woodcock also imposed on Catherine Greig a $150,000 fine and ordered her to serve three years of supervised release once she is out of prison.

Greig pleaded guilty in March to charges of conspiracy to harbor a fugitive, conspiracy to commit identity fraud and identity fraud. Prosecutors had sought 10 years in prison while her attorney had recommended 27 months.