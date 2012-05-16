FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro breakup would traumatize U.S.-Fed's Bullard
May 16, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Euro breakup would traumatize U.S.-Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard poses during an interview at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Newcomb

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Reuters) - While a breakup of the euro zone would be devastating for the United States and for the world economy, the appeal of trade and currency ties will hold the currency union together, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

“If there was a breakup of the euro I do think it would be a traumatizing event both for the United States and for the global economy,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response to questions after a speech.

Bullard said he does not anticipate that, however.

“The trade union is considered a phenomenal success... the whole fabric of a tariff free area and a currency union will remain in place,” he said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

