a year ago
Artist creates sculptures made of used bullet shells
June 16, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Artist creates sculptures made of used bullet shells

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - In his native Colombia they are a symbol of violence, death and conflict but Miami-based artist Federico Uribe has used bullet shells to create colorful landscapes and life-size animal sculptures.

Conflict in Colombia, which has been torn by more than five decades of strife between the Colombian government and the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) with the lost of at least 220,000 lives, has inspired his art.

A life-sized leopard, a goose in flight and a turtle made out of a World War II helmet are part of his bullet wildlife art that is on display at the Adelson Galleries in New York.

"In Colombia, bullets are related to real dead people, real war, real victims, real landscapes," he said. The current exhibit was originally scheduled to end on June 11, but has been extended until the end of July.

