Bumble Bee and managers charged over pressure cooker death of worker

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Bumble Bee Foods and two former managers of the San Diego-based tuna fish company have been charged with criminal safety violations after an employee burned to death inside a pressurized steam cooker.

The company, along with its former safety manager and director of plant operations, were each charged with three counts of willfully violating worker safety rules in a felony complaint filed on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The case arose from an Oct. 11, 2012, accident that claimed the life of Jose Melena, 62, at the company’s plant in Santa Fe Springs, California, east of Los Angeles.

Melena crawled into the 35-foot-long cylindrical oven as part of his duties, before co-workers, unaware he was still inside the apparatus, packed 12,000 pounds of canned tuna into the pressure cooker, closed the door and turned it on, prosecutors said.

With Melena trapped in the back of the superheated oven, internal temperatures of the cooker rose to about 270 degrees Fahrenheit (132.2 degrees Celsius) during the two-hour sterilization process, according to a statement from prosecutors.

His badly burned remains were discovered by another employee. Melena had worked for the company for about six years.

Bumble Bee said in a statement that the company was “devastated” by Melena’s death while noting that state occupational safety and health inspectors “found no willful violations” related to the accident.

“We disagree with and are disappointed by the charges,” the company said. “Safety has always been and will always be a top priority at our facilities.”

Prosecutors declined to discuss exactly what Melena was doing inside the oven when he became trapped, nor the company’s record of workplace safety.

If convicted as charged, the company faces a maximum fine of $1.5 million and the two former officials - Saul Florez, who was a safety manager, and Angel Rodriguez, then the company’s plant operations chief - each could be sentenced to as much as three years in prison.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the case was part of her office’s effort to step up enforcement of workplace safety rules.

The defendants are expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 27. A state worker’s compensation claim in the accident also has been filed.