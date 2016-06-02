FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
U.S. imposes sanctions on three Burundian nationals
#World News
June 2, 2016 / 8:10 PM / in a year

U.S. imposes sanctions on three Burundian nationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Treasury said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on two pro-government Burundian officials and a member of an armed opposition group for "engaging in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability" of the African country.

A Treasury statement said sanctions were imposed on:

- Marius Ngendabanka, a military commander under President Pierre Nkurunziza who is "one of several Nkurunziza regime officers alleged to be involved in 'purification' operations in Bujumbura against those opposed to the president’s third-term bid."

- Ignace Sibomana, who has been involved in operations to target those opposed to Nkurunziza.

- Edouard Nshimirimana, a former senior army officer who leads the Force Republicaine du Burundi (FOREBU) rebel group.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

