FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bus carrying church group crashes in Indianapolis, killing three
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 27, 2013 / 11:40 PM / in 4 years

Bus carrying church group crashes in Indianapolis, killing three

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - A bus carrying a group of teenagers home from a summer church camp crashed in Indianapolis on Saturday, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen, authorities said.

The bus overturned on its side and slid into a highway lane barrier as it was exiting Interstate 465 onto a surface road shortly after 4 p.m., city fire department officials said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus appeared to have been traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it tipped over on the exit ramp, fire department spokesman Ato McTush said.

The bus was carrying 37 passengers, mainly teenagers, from a summer camp in Michigan to the Colonial Hills Baptist Church in northern Indianapolis, he said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, two of them adults, McTush said, but no information on their identities was immediately released.

Twenty-six others from the bus were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, two of them flown by helicopter, officials said. McTush said they mostly sustained head and extremity injuries.

A second bus, carrying a group of younger children home from the camp, arrived safely at the church, located a couple of miles from the accident scene, without incident, according to McTush.

Reporting by David Dawson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.