Two killed in train collision with school bus in North Dakota: reports

(Reuters) - A teenage student and a school bus driver were killed and at least 11 others were injured on Monday when a train struck a school bus in northeastern North Dakota, local media reported.

The collision occurred at about 3:45 p.m. local time, when the bus failed to yield to an oncoming train at a crossing near Larimore, according to the Grand Forks Herald. The newspaper said the 62-year-old bus driver and a 17-year-old student were killed.

Altru Hospital in Grand Forks said in a statement it had received 10 patients from the collision. Six were admitted, three were transferred and one was discharged, the hospital said without describing the injuries.

A total of 14 people were on the bus, according to the newspaper. Troy Hischer of the North Dakota Highway Patrol told the Herald the students were of various ages.

The bus was traveling north on a gravel road when it was struck on its right-front side by a westbound BNSF train, the newspaper reported. Railroad signs and a stop sign are at the crossing, which is not equipped with railroad crossing arms, according to the paper.

Weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash, Hischer told the Herald.