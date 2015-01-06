FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed in train collision with school bus in North Dakota: reports
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 6, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 3 years ago

Two killed in train collision with school bus in North Dakota: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A teenage student and a school bus driver were killed and at least 11 others were injured on Monday when a train struck a school bus in northeastern North Dakota, local media reported.

The collision occurred at about 3:45 p.m. local time, when the bus failed to yield to an oncoming train at a crossing near Larimore, according to the Grand Forks Herald. The newspaper said the 62-year-old bus driver and a 17-year-old student were killed.

Altru Hospital in Grand Forks said in a statement it had received 10 patients from the collision. Six were admitted, three were transferred and one was discharged, the hospital said without describing the injuries.

A total of 14 people were on the bus, according to the newspaper. Troy Hischer of the North Dakota Highway Patrol told the Herald the students were of various ages.

The bus was traveling north on a gravel road when it was struck on its right-front side by a westbound BNSF train, the newspaper reported. Railroad signs and a stop sign are at the crossing, which is not equipped with railroad crossing arms, according to the paper.

Weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash, Hischer told the Herald.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.