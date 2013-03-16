Lacrosse team coach, driver killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

Kristina Quigley, head coach of the Seton Hill University women's lacross team, is pictured in this undated handout photo from Seton Hill University obtained by Reuters March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Seton Hill University/Handout

(Reuters) - A bus carrying a university women’s lacrosse team crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday, killing the driver and the team’s pregnant coach, school officials said.

In addition to the driver, the bus was carrying 23 students and three coaches from Seton Hill University, a Catholic school in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, turnpike spokesman Bill Capone said.

The bus was near the Carlisle interchange in central Pennsylvania when it veered off the road, crashed through a fence and slammed into a tree, killing the driver, he said.

Three passengers were flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where one of them died, hospital spokeswoman Danielle Ran said.

“Seton Hill University has learned that the university’s head women’s lacrosse coach, Kristina Quigley, died of injuries sustained in the crash. Quigley was pregnant, and her unborn baby boy died as a result of the crash as well,” school spokeswoman Kary Coleman said in a statement.

The 19 other passengers were not seriously injured, Capone, the turnpike spokesman, said.

The cause of the crash was unknown, he said.

The lacrosse team was headed to a match at Millersville University in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

Quigley had just begun her second season with the Seton Hill women’s lacrosse program, and led the team to 11 victories in her first season, the school said.

Seton Hill will hold a memorial Mass for Quigley and the driver on Sunday, Coleman said.