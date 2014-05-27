FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland man charged with attempting to hijack bus in Ohio
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 27, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland man charged with attempting to hijack bus in Ohio

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Maryland man was charged on Tuesday with threatening to hijack a Chicago-bound passenger bus in downtown Columbus, Ohio, with a pellet gun in an incident that left him and a passenger wounded by police, according to authorities and bus company officials.

    Arsenio Rodriguez, 26, was charged with felony robbery after he pointed a pellet gun at a bus driver’s head on Monday morning and demanded to go to Indianapolis, Prosecutor Ron O‘Brien said.

    Rodriguez claimed he was suffering from mental health problems and was assigned a public defender during a hearing in a Franklin County court on Tuesday, O‘Brien said. Bond was set at $250,000, he said.

    Police on Monday responded to downtown Columbus where they found Rodriguez pointing a gun at the bus driver’s head, the department said in a posting on Facebook.

    An officer fired multiple shots shattering the weapon Rodriguez was holding, O‘Brien said.

    Rodriguez, who was shot in the hand, and a passenger, who was also wounded, were briefly hospitalized, he said.

    The bus was operated by Megabus, a discount intercity bus line serving much of the United States and parts of Canada. Megabus spokesman Sean Hughes said the bus was headed to Chicago but the company was still gathering details about the incident.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.