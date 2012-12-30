Five killed, 20 injured in Oregon bus crash: state police

Rescue personnel respond to the scene of a charter bus crash on I-84, east of Pendleton, Oregon in this December 30, 2012 handout photo. Five people were killed and at least 20 injured in the incident. Police said the bus may have gone out of control on the highway before crashing through a guardrail and down an embankment. REUTERS/Oregon State Police/Handout

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - Five people were killed and some 20 others injured on Sunday when a charter bus skidded off an icy highway near Pendleton, Oregon, police said.

The Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation showed the charter bus, carrying about 40 people, “lost control on the snow/ice covered westbound lanes of Interstate 84” near Pendleton.

The bus crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment of around 200 feet. People trained in rope rescue were needed to bring victims back up to the highway, police said.

By early afternoon about 20 people had been taken to local hospitals.

St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton received 18 of the injured said Larry Blanc, the hospital’s director of communications.

“About 10:30 this morning we got the call and declared a Code D, which means we bring in extra staff and supplies,” he said, adding that D stands for “disaster.”

”There are various types of injuries. Some of the injured were able to walk in on their own,“ Blanc said. ”We are taking a lot of CT scans and assessing the injuries

Some of the injured were also transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance and some were transported by air to other hospitals with trauma centers, he said.

There were three planes standing by at the Pendleton airport to transport the injured to hospitals out of the area. Pendleton is about 210 miles east of Portland, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the charter bus company, the destination or origin of the bus, and no details were given on the passenger group.

Pendleton is in northeast Oregon near the border with Washington state.