FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
How about a little George W. Bush for the Christmas tree?
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 4, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

How about a little George W. Bush for the Christmas tree?

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 2013 Bush Center Ornament with art by President Bush is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center. REUTERS/George W. Bush Presidential Center/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The George W. Bush Presidential Center has joined the holiday festivities, offering for sale a Christmas tree ornament that features a painting by the former U.S. head of state.

The ornament, selling for $29.98, is an unsigned Bush painting of a cardinal on a tree branch in a metal frame, with a ribbon attached so it can be hung.

Bush has taken up painting in his retirement, producing still lifes, self portraits and images of animals. His wife, Laura, thought the painting of the cardinal could be used to celebrate the holiday season.

“Laura liked the bright red of the cardinal and the greens of the foliage, and chose my painting, for which I am grateful, to become the Christmas card and the ornament,” Bush said in a video for the presidential center.

Proceeds from sales go back into the center, which opened this year, and to charities it supports.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.