Bush's dog, Miss Beazley, dies after battle with lymphoma

U.S. President George W. Bush's dog Miss Beazley awaits the president's arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Miss Beazley, a Scottish terrier who was a frequent companion to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura in their White House years, was “put to rest after a battle with lymphoma,” the former president said on Saturday.

“She was a source of joy during our time in Washington and in Dallas,” Bush said in a statement issued from his Dallas home.

Miss Beazley and the Bushes’ first Scottish terrier, Barney, were highly visible pets at the Bush White House and were featured in a White House Christmas video in 2005 called “A Very Beazley Christmas.”

“She was a close companion to her blood relative, Barney. And even though he received all the attention, Beazley never held a grudge against him. She was a guardian to our cats, Bob and Bernadette, who - like Laura and I -- will miss her,” Bush said.

Bush gave Miss Beazley as a puppy to Laura on her birthday in 2005.