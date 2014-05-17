FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bush's dog, Miss Beazley, dies after battle with lymphoma
May 17, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bush's dog, Miss Beazley, dies after battle with lymphoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President George W. Bush's dog Miss Beazley awaits the president's arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Miss Beazley, a Scottish terrier who was a frequent companion to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura in their White House years, was “put to rest after a battle with lymphoma,” the former president said on Saturday.

“She was a source of joy during our time in Washington and in Dallas,” Bush said in a statement issued from his Dallas home.

Miss Beazley and the Bushes’ first Scottish terrier, Barney, were highly visible pets at the Bush White House and were featured in a White House Christmas video in 2005 called “A Very Beazley Christmas.”

“She was a close companion to her blood relative, Barney. And even though he received all the attention, Beazley never held a grudge against him. She was a guardian to our cats, Bob and Bernadette, who - like Laura and I -- will miss her,” Bush said.

Bush gave Miss Beazley as a puppy to Laura on her birthday in 2005.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by David Gregorio

