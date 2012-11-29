Former President George H. W. Bush in stable condition: hospital

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush is being treated at Methodist Hospital in Houston for complications related to bronchitis and is in stable condition, the hospital said on Thursday.

“President Bush has been in and out of The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center being treated for complications related to his bronchitis. He is in stable condition, and is expected to be released within the next 72 hours,” the hospital statement said.

Bush, 88, served one term as president from 1988 to 1992 and was defeated for re-election by Bill Clinton.