Former President George H.W. Bush may leave hospital Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former President George H.W. Bush may go home on Monday from the Houston hospital where he has been since November, a spokesman said.

“That’s what we hope - awaiting final word from the doctors if it will be today or tomorrow,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email on Monday.

One of Bush’s sons, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, said on Saturday that his father was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday, according to TCPalm.com.

The former president, 88, was admitted to Methodist Hospital on November 23 for bronchitis and then transferred to intensive care in December after coming down with a persistent fever and other complications. He was moved to a regular patient room after his condition improved last month.