Former U.S. President Bush, 90, released from Houston hospital: spokesman

Former President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event to honor the winner of the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award at the White House in Washington in this file photo from July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 90, was released from a Houston hospital on Tuesday after a weeklong stay brought on by breathing difficulties, his spokesman said.

“President Bush was released from the Houston Methodist Hospital today,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “He is now resting at home, grateful to the doctors and nurses for their superb care.”

Bush was taken by ambulance to Houston Methodist Hospital the night of Dec. 23 and admitted for observation after experiencing shortness of breath, McGrath said.

Bush, who served one term as the 41st president from 1989 to 1993, was admitted to the same hospital in November 2012 for bronchitis and related ailments. He was so ill at one point that he was believed to be near death but recovered and was allowed to go home after seven weeks.

His eldest son, former President George W. Bush, published a best-selling book this year about his father, titled “41 - A Portrait of My Father.”