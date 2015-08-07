George W. Bush still ready and willing to serve - for jury duty

Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during a moderated conversation at the graduation of the inaugural class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, a partnership between the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, Texas July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

DALLAS (Reuters) - Former U.S. President George W. Bush was willing, eager and ready to serve when he turned up for jury duty at a Dallas County court and set a good example for other potential jurors, a district judge said on Thursday.

“Some of the others were more hesitant to ask to be excused when they saw a former president sitting there with them,” 14th civil district court Judge Eric Moye said.

“He made it clear that he felt it was important to show for jury duty.”

Bush wasn’t chosen for a breach of contract trial on Wednesday because his number was high and he was not needed, Moye said.

But the Dallas resident and his Secret Service deployment were at the court house for about three hours, greeting other potential jurors, lawyers, and staffers.

He also posed for pictures with anyone who asked, Moye said.

“He was very personable, very friendly, just ‘Hey, I‘m here to serve,’ he asked questions and was very nice,” potential juror Sheri Coleman told The Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper said Bush had previously shown up for jury duty in Austin in 1996 while serving as governor of Texas. As president, he was called for jury duty in McLennan County, where he owns a ranch, but did not attend because of a schedule conflict, the paper reported.