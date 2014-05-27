George W. Bush undergoes partial knee replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President George W. Bush underwent successful surgery for a partial knee replacement, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Bush’s outpatient procedure took place on Saturday in Chicago.
“He was up walking around just a couple hours after the procedure and was even able to go up and down a flight of stairs just a couple hours after the operation,” said Bush spokesman Freddy Ford.
Bush, 67, a mountain biker and golfer, returned to Dallas on Monday “where he is recovering quickly at home,” Ford said.
