George W. Bush undergoes partial knee replacement

Former U.S. president George W. Bush watches before the start of the MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox in Arlington, Texas April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President George W. Bush underwent successful surgery for a partial knee replacement, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Bush’s outpatient procedure took place on Saturday in Chicago.

“He was up walking around just a couple hours after the procedure and was even able to go up and down a flight of stairs just a couple hours after the operation,” said Bush spokesman Freddy Ford.

Bush, 67, a mountain biker and golfer, returned to Dallas on Monday “where he is recovering quickly at home,” Ford said.