FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
George W. Bush defends Obama's golfing: 'It gives you an outlet'
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 24, 2013 / 2:19 AM / 4 years ago

George W. Bush defends Obama's golfing: 'It gives you an outlet'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former President George W. Bush has come to the defense of his successor, President Barack Obama, where golf is concerned - saying it’s good for any commander in chief to hit the links while running the country.

Bush, in an interview with Golf Channel host Jimmy Roberts set to air on Tuesday, said that he disagrees with critics who say that Obama plays too much golf.

“I see our president criticized for playing golf; I don’t (criticize him),” Bush said in an excerpt of the interview released by the Golf Channel on Monday evening. “I think he ought to play golf.”

Asked by Roberts why he believed that Obama should hit the golf course, Bush responded:

“Because I know what it’s like to be in the bubble and I know the pressures of the job and to be able to get outside and play golf with some of your pals is important for the president. It gives you an outlet.”

Bush gave up playing golf more than two years into his first term in office while American troops were fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying it would give a wrong impression of the commander in chief.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.