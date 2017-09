U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference about the recent nuclear deal reached with Iran, in the East Room of the White House in Washington July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

EL RENO, Oklahoma (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called former President George H. W. Bush on Thursday to wish him a speedy recovery after he suffered a neck fracture in a fall at his home, the White House said.

“The president extended best wishes on behalf of himself and the first lady,” spokesman Eric Schultz said.