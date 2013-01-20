FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pickup truck used by George W. Bush auctioned for $300,000
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 20, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Pickup truck used by George W. Bush auctioned for $300,000

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

Then U.S. President George W. Bush leans out of his pickup truck's window to speak to the press as he rides with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas in this November 14, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Files

DALLAS (Reuters) - A pickup truck used by former President George W. Bush at his Texas ranch was sold for $300,000 at an auction on Saturday after he donated it to benefit a charity that serves U.S. military families.

The 2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 SuperCrew was sold as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction house’s sale of collectible cars in Scottsdale, Arizona. The auction house did not disclose the identity of the buyer.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush used the pickup at their ranch in Crawford, Texas, where they frequently entertain friends, family and visiting dignitaries.

“I haven’t driven on a street in many, many years, but I have been able to drive this truck on my ranch,” Bush said in a statement.

The right airbag panel on the truck was signed by the former president. The buyer also received a video showing Bush autographing the airbag panel and driving around the ranch, which is about 120 miles from his Dallas home.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Fisher House Foundation, a charity that provides free housing for families of military service members who are receiving medical treatment.

Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.