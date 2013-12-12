FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former President George H.W. Bush joins Twitter
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
December 12, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Former President George H.W. Bush joins Twitter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former President George H. W. Bush applauds during an event to honor the winner of the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award at the White House in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - George H.W. Bush has joined Twitter and in his first tweet the former U.S. president said he wished he could have attended the memorial service for Nelson Mandela in South Africa.

Bush, 89, who had a health scare a year ago, was the only one of the four former American presidents still living who did not attend Tuesday’s memorial service in Johannesburg.

“Barbara and I wish we could have joined the U.S. delegation honoring President Mandela today. He, and his countrymen, are in our prayers,” Bush tweeted.

President Barack Obama led a delegation that included former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, Bush’s son.

Clinton, who has grown close to the elder Bush while working together on relief for the Asian tsunami and other projects, welcomed to Twitter the man he beat in the 1992 election.

“Congratulations on joining Twitter, Mr. President! Easier than skydiving!” Clinton wrote, referring to Bush’s past habit of celebrating milestone birthdays by parachuting.

Bush is the third current or former president to join Twitter, after Obama and Clinton. Carter and George W. Bush have yet to join the popular social media service. (This story has been corrected to make clear that elder Bush worked with Clinton on tsunami relief.)

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.