5 months ago
March 14, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Trouble in retail

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A customer walks by the Neiman Marcus Last Call store in Golden, Colorado January 23, 2014. Neiman Marcus said about 1.1 million customer payment cards may have been exposed during a data breach at the privately owned luxury department store chain from July 16 to Oct. 30 last year.Rick Wilking

  Brexit yes, but when?

British Prime Minister Theresa May won the political battle to launch Brexit talks, but the question of exactly when the negotiations with the European Union will take place remains unanswered. Trouble in retail

Two months after its IPO, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is considering strategic options, including a sale, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile. Neiman Marcus has total liabilities of $6.4 billion, including $1.2 billion of deferred income taxes. Why Americans are late with their tax returns

The number of people filing their taxes with the IRS is running well below last year. These numbers are usually flat year to year, so this is a sign that something unusual’s going on. Disney under the gun

A letter seen by Reuters revealed that activist hedge fund CIAM has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney.

