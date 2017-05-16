Business Watch: Back to 'Biz'

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016.

At the frontier of a breakthrough?

Investors from firms like Fidelity Investments and Driehaus Capital say frontier markets are looking like emerging markets 15 years ago, as they take more courageous positions in some of the easy-to-understand, cheap stocks like banks and retailers in this asset class. Twitter bounces on 'biz' news

Shares of Twitter jumped higher as the company's co-founder Christopher "Biz" Stone said he would be returning full time to the microblogging service.

CEO Jack Dorsey, who asked Stone personally to come back, was pretty excited:

Tweet ID: "864519487696977922" BlackBerry restarts from auto safety

The company is reportedly working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger.