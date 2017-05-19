FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Business Watch: We Chat apps' ambition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 19, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 3 months ago

Business Watch: We Chat apps' ambition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China May 9, 2017. Picture taken May 9, 2017.Bobby Yip

Hot stories from the last couple of days: WeChat spreads its tentacles

The uber popular Chinese messaging app has hired an additional army of 1,500 developers, mainly twentysomething males, to increase user engagement through new 'mini-programs.' These are practically regular apps like those available on IOS or Android, but less data-intensive. Read more here. Hackers' favorite cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is well-entrenched as the payment method of choice of most cyber criminals, but some emerging virtual currencies are threatening to displace it. Read more here. It's not bad, but it could be better

As the tenth anniversary of the global financial crisis approaches, and despite clear signs of recovery, progress remains halting. The debt crisis engulfing Greece is still very much a worry in Europe, and pay is rising slowly in the United States even with unemployment at its lowest in a decade. Read more here. Full tanks and tankers despite OPEC cuts

With U.S. shale oil production surging, the OPEC deal to cut production isn't panning out as expected. Read more here.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.