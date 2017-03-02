Business Watch: Lights, camera...Snap!

The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017.

What Snap will do to you

Snap priced its initial public offering above its target range, raising $3.4 billion. Investors set aside concerns for a piece of the hottest tech IPO in years. Dozens of them could become overnight millionaire

Say how much?

President Trump told Congress that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.

Better late than never

The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year.





Another day, another Dow record

The Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time.