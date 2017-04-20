FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch: A first for Verizon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An advertisement for Verizon is seen at Times Square in New York, May 12, 2015. Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will buy AOL Inc for $4.4 billion, turning the biggest U.S. wireless carrier into a leading provider of content and video for the web and mobile phones.Shannon Stapleton

  Subscribers' exodus

Verizon reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan in an attempt to fend off smaller rivals like T-Mobile and Sprint.

On the other hand, shares of Visa jumped after the world's largest payments network operator says it expects full-year profit at the high-end of its forecast.

For more earnings news, click here. Tesla hits the brakes

The luxury electric car maker announced it would recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue. Bubble-spotting is hard, and rare

The market probably isn’t in a bubble and your consideration of the matter sets you on a path to do more harm then good, writes Reuters columnist James Saft. Today's graphic:

Infographic ID: '2pH1CDE'
 
0 : 0
