4 months ago
Business Watch: Wells Fargo brass gets scorecards
April 25, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch: Wells Fargo brass gets scorecards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.Stephanie Keith

  Black eye for the board

Wells Fargo shareholders showed their dissatisfaction at the bank's board members during an annual meeting that lasted over three hours and was interrupted multiple times by to angry shareholders. Only three directors received more than 90 percent support. At most S&P 500 companies, director support averages around 95 percent of votes cast. 'It's different this time'

Tech names with large market capitalization propelled the Nasdaq beyond the 6,000 mark, seventeen years after the index broke the 5,000 ceiling. But this is no 2000 tech bubble, one analyst told Reuters. How two analysts turned whistleblowers for the SEC

They liked fishing for numbers that looked odd and then swapping notes to unearth either really good or really bad companies. Four years ago, they took a fateful step and tipped off U.S. regulators about a company that one of them had watched for months. In earnings news

AT&T's surprise miss

McDonald's flies high

Chipotle dispels food worries

