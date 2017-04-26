FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business Watch: Wall Street betrays doubts over Trump tax plan
April 26, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch: Wall Street betrays doubts over Trump tax plan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A reporter shoots a picture of a White House press release on its tax reform plan during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2017.Carlos Barria

Wall Street opened higher, but closed in the red after the White House unveiled President Trump's proposal for a tax code overhaul. The gains triggered by upbeat corporate earnings were offset by uncertainty over the feasibility of the proposed 15 percent business tax cut.

The U.S. dollar also lost ground after gaining broadly on major rivals following the tax announcement.

More on the aftermath and possible implications of Trump's tax plan: Dramatic tax cut plans give hedge fund managers even more reasons to cheer. Niche segment of the energy market could get a much-needed lift. Companies cheer tax cuts, but jobs are less certain to follow. Higher interest rates could be unintended consequence of tax cuts

  Earnings update:

PayPal beats on profit, revenue

PepsiCo suffers from mixed results 

Like the phoenix, Twitter rises

