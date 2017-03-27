FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business Watch: Faith in 'Trump Trade' wavers
March 27, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Faith in 'Trump Trade' wavers

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A trader looks at screens while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 27, 2017.Lucas Jackson

  Rethinking 'Trump Trade'

Markets weren't very concerned about healthcare and seem to have moved on from the Republicans' failure to overhaul Obamacare. What investors care about is tax reform, and confidence that Trump can keep his campaign promise of overhauling the tax system is starting to waver among market insiders. Bill Gross-Pimco drama over

After a bitter fight that lasted over two years, Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, the firm he co-founded in 1971. Losing some luster

Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. Not anymore, according to Reuters' Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne. Sweetening the IPO pill

Saudi Arabia has cut the income tax paid by national oil giant Saudi Aramco to smooth the company's initial public offer of shares next year, which is expected to be the world's largest equity sale.

