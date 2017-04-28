FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Business Watch: Gauging Trump's first 100 days
April 28, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 4 months ago

Business Watch: Gauging Trump's first 100 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, U.S. April 28, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

A funny thing happened on Wall Street in Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House: Shares of companies that got closest to the president lagged the market's march higher. Read our analysis here.

Interactive graphics on: S&P performance by sector Hope vs. Reality in the currency and bond markets Who has Trump's ear?

Meanwhile, the math behind Trump's trade plans - such as the renegotiation of NAFTA - might be wrong. Reuters' Howard Schneider tells you why. In non-presidential news: Tesla is recruiting engineers from Mexico as part of its push to mass produce its Model 3 General Motors reported a record quarterly profit A U.S. appeals court blocked health insurer Anthem bid to merge with Cigna.

