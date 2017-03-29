FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Business Watch: Brexit countermeasures
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 5 months ago

Business Watch: Brexit countermeasures

Maria Caspani

2 Min Read

A protester wearing a Europen Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the Euopean Union, in Birmingham, Britain March 29, 2017.Darren Staples

  North Carolina's solar boom

Thanks to a decades-old green power law, North Carolina has become the second largest solar market in the United States, behind only California. Samsung dreams of recovery

After the Note 7 debacle and the ensuing cash hemorrhage, Samsung is pinning its hopes on the new Galaxy S8 to regain the market leadership lost to Apple. Brexit countermeasures

Carmakers and airlines demanded Britain secure a Brexit deal to preserve their access to Europe after Prime Minister May formally triggered Brexit on Wednesday. Who are GM's top shareholders?

General Motors has rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price. Einhorn's Greenlight Capital ranks among the company's top 20 shareholders. 

